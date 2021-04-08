Public Eye, the investigative NGO based in Switzerland, calls paraquat the world’s deadliest weedkiller.

One sip can kill: The new battles over paraquat pesticides
Image: Syngenta US

One sip can kill: The new battles over paraquat pesticides

By on
Topics we care about
Agriculture Best Practices Carbon Neutrality Climate Change CO2-Emissions Coronavirus Electric Vehicles Fisheries Food Security Forest Natural preservation Nuclear Energy Plastics Policy Pollution Power Use Recycling Renewables Solar Supply Chains Sustainable Development Sustainable Housing Transportation Venice Waste Management Water Supply Wildlife Wind
Related Articles
Two-thirds of agricultural land globally are at risk of pesticide pollution

Two-thirds of agricultural land globally are at risk of pesticide pollution

Daniel T Cross
Rare orangutans are losing even their last remaining forests

Rare orangutans are losing even their last remaining forests

Daniel T Cross
UN: plastic waste affects disadvantaged people the most

UN: plastic waste affects disadvantaged people the most

Sustainability Times
Scroll to top
Skip to content